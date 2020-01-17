Police looking for Austintown runaway

Faith Pounds was last seen New Year's Eve

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Austintown are looking for a teen girl who ran away from home.

Faith Pounds, 17, is 5’2″ tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

Police said she was last seen New Year’s Eve.

Officers said the girl will tell you she was kicked out of the house and her guardian knows where she is. They said that’s not true.

If you see her or think you know where she is, call Austintown police at 330-799-9721.

If you knowingly hide a runaway, you may be criminally charged.