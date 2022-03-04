JOHNSTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Detectives at the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two detached garages were broken into early Thursday morning.

Both break-ins happened on Love Warner Road in Johnston Township.

The first victim reported that thousands of dollars in antique signs, gas pumps, a welder, a heater, and his truck were missing.

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office shared surveillance pictures of the two suspects believed to be involved in that break-in. In the images, you can clearly see one suspect but the other one is bent down.

Photos courtesy of the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office

Just a few feet down the road, another homeowner reported his garage had been broken into and a rototiller and side by side UTV were gone.

“Unsure if both of these incidents are related. We do have information on our Facebook page and some images of two suspects,” said Maj. Tony Villanueva.

Villanueva says investigators are looking into possible leads. If you have information, you’re asked to contact the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office at 330-675-4039.