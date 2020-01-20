Police look for suspect in armed robbery in Parkman

Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened in Geauga County

PARKMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened in Geauga County.

Video surveillance photos were released Monday showing a man who police say walked into the BP on Route 422 in Parkman and robbed the store at gunpoint.

The robbery happened Saturday at about 3:55 a.m.

Police say the suspect ordered everyone to the ground but that no was hurt in the crime.

The suspect left the store in a light-colored SUV, possibly a Chevy Equinox.

Anyone with information about the incident or the man in the surveillance video is asked to call Det. Raymond at (440) 279-2169 or the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office at (440) 286-1234.

Police say the other people shown in the photo are not involved in the crime.

Courtesy: Geauga County Sheriff’s Dept.