Police in Lawrence County are looking for a man reported missing from Pulaski Township

PULASKI TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Lawrence County are looking for a man reported missing from Pulaski Township.

Eugene Ross, 74, left his home on Rayner Road at about 3 p.m. Thursday on an ATV and hasn’t been seen since.

Police have set up a staging area near his home and are searching nearby woods with K-9s.

Ross is described as a white male with hazel eyes and a beard. He was wearing a winter coat when he left.

Anyone with information on Ross is asked to call 911.