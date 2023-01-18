LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Liberty Police confirm they have located the stolen red box truck that crashed into the drive-through overhang at the Rite Aid pharmacy on Monday morning.

Capt. Ray Buhala tells First News the truck was located on the South Side of Youngstown. Detectives are now looking for the suspected driver.

According to a police report, the truck had previously backed up and hit a rear window at Fast Trac, breaking it, after putting $5 of gas in the tank. The truck also hit a car there as it left the area.

According to Girard police, multiple departments were out looking for the truck on Monday. The truck had been reported stolen out of Charlotte, Michigan, according to the police report.