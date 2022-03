CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Two female juveniles were the victims of a stabbing on Thursday, according to Cortland Police Chief David Morris.

It happened behind a house on Terre Hill Drive in Cortland. Police received the call just before 9 p.m.

Police were also on Diamond Way, where a person was taken into custody.

The girls were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.