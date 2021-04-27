Police issue warrant for arrest of Youngstown murder suspect

Durrell Richardson, 23, faces charges of murder and felonious assault for the shooting that killed Damon Irby Jr., 19

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police have issued a warrant for a suspect in a March 5 shooting in Youngstown that killed a man and injured a woman.

Durrell Richardson, 23, faces charges of murder and felonious assault for the shooting at 3405 Market St. that killed Damon Irby Jr., 19, and wounded a woman who was sitting in an SUV with him.

The warrant was issued Friday. Richardson was expected to turn himself in Monday but did not.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Rod Foley said he did not want to comment on why Richardson is a suspect.

Irby’s death was one of three that weekend in a series of shootings that also injured two others and led to a press conference asking for calm because of internet rumors about retaliation.

Police have made an arrest in all three of those homicides.

A photo of the suspect was not available on Tuesday.