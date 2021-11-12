Police issue statewide alert for missing 5-year-old girl from Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Authorities are asking all Ohio residents to be on the lookout for a missing girl who was last seen in Stark County.

Jackson Township Police have issued an Endangered Missing Child Advisory for 5-year-old Ana Grace Burke. According to information released by police, she is 3’9″ tall and weighs 55 pounds.

Burke also has blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt and rainbow-colored pants.

According to information released in the advisory, Burke was last seen in Canton with a 36-year-old man named Jonathan Stinnett.

Police believe she may have been abducted after going to a park with Stinnett, who is described as 5’10” weighing 180 pounds.

Police say Stinnett might be behind the wheel of a 1991 silver Ford Aerostar van with a Michigan license plate EHL7187.

Police believe Burke may be in danger. Anyone with information about their whereabouts can call the Jackson Township Police Department at (330) 832-1553.