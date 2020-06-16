Police involved in short stand-off in Austintown

They surrounded a house on the corner of N. Navarre Avenue and N. Four Mile Run Road

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police were involved in a stand-off situation in Austintown on Tuesday morning.

At 8:21 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to a house on the corner of N. Navarre Avenue and N. Four Mile Run Road, where they were trying to get a man to come out.

They were called there on reports of a fight and said when they arrived, a man had a pipe in his hand. He started throwing spray cans out toward officers and mentioned that he had a propane tank in the garage and that he would light them up, according to investigators.

Investigators say he threatened to hurt officers but not himself so officers pulled back on the house. Police were concerned because he had propane and felt it was better to leave.

They evacuated neighbors and continue circling the neighborhood but are no longer surrounding the house.