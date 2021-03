HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) - Connor Evans comes from a family of winners at Hickory.

His dad Greg is a 1,000 point scorer on top of that 1994 District 10 title, while his uncle Geoff was also on that team. He is one of the BEST to put on a Hickory uniform.

But Connor has something that neither of them has -- a state title berth.

"There is no other words to describe it other than epic or awesome. Give me a leg up on my dad to brag to him about it," Evans said.