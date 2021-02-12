Police investigating Warren shooting that left 1 man hurt

Officers said the victim had been shot in the throat

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Warren are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday evening.

Just before 6 p.m., police were called to HMHP Community Care Centre on Tod Avenue for a man with a gunshot wound.

Officers said the victim, identified in a police report as 30-year-old Raymond Harrison, came to the care center after being shot in the throat.

Police said they found heroin, drug tools and a large amount of cash near a car parked in the emergency turnaround.

Police then searched the 200 block of Belmont St. NW. Officers said they did find a shell casing in the area.

The victim was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center, but there’s no word on his condition.

