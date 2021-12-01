Police investigating vandalism at Struthers Park

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN)- Struthers police are currently investigating vandalism that happened at a park Monday morning.

Police were called to Mauthe Park at 8 a.m. by the park supervisor who police say reported the damage.

The City of Struthers provided video footage of decorations being damaged earlier in the morning. Reports stated that video surveillance shows three males kicking and damaging Christmas decorations that were set up in the grassy area near the Main Hall.

Police say that they were unable to see the faces of the vandals.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Struthers Police Department at 330-755-9849.

