BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police are investigating after three cars were stolen from the Kufleitner dealership on Market Street this weekend.

Police were called when employees discovered the theft Sunday morning.

A 2021 Hellcat, 2023 Hellcat and a BMW X3 were all taken from the dealership.

Boardman police say thieves wearing masks broke in and found the keys.

The theft did not trigger an alarm because of a system error.

Boardman police detectives are working with other agencies to track the cars and suspects. Anyone with any information should call the Boardman Police Department.