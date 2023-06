WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating after one person was shot Wednesday evening.

According to a police report, the victim is 19 years old.

Police say they were called to the area of Youngstown Road and Woodbine Avenue around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital. It’s unclear where he was hit and what his condition is.