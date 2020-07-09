Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: DeWine gives plan for school reopenings
Police investigating suspected murder-suicide in Youngstown involving 2 family members

Police would only say “two family members” were found in the home on S. Schenley Avenue

by: Joe Gorman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in the 1100 block of S. Schenley Avenue, police confirm.

A family across the street told WKBN that the home belonged to a nice elderly couple. They said the husband was peculiar about how he cut his lawn.

Police would only say “two family members” were found in the home by a relative about 11 a.m. Thursday.

Lt. Brian Welsh of the Detective Bureau said investigators are still trying to piece together what might have happened.

“It’s a sad situation,” Welsh said.

Police said the Mahoning County Coroners Office will release the names of the victims.

Youngstown has now recorded 17 homicides for the year. In 2019, the city had 20 homicides.

