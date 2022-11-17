BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Township police are investigating a call of shots fired at the Walmart on Millennium Boulevard off of State Route 5 shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday.

A police spokesman said no one was injured that they know of and no property or cars were hit. He did not provide any other details.

Officers have a portion of the building in front of the Home and Pharmacy entrance taped off and are looking for shell casings but so far have not found any, the spokesman said.

Other officers were speaking to people inside the door.

Officers from Cortland and deputies from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office are assisting.

Cars are still going into the store parking lot.