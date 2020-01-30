Police investigating shooting of Youngstown man in Sharon

Police said the 29-year-old man was shot in the head

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Police are investigating the shooting of a 29-year-old Youngstown man in Sharon.

It happened around 11:25 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Cedar Ave., according to the Sharon Police Department.

The victim had a gunshot wound to the head but was conscious, alert and speaking to police.

Crews transported him to the hospital.

Police believed that the victim was in a vehicle when he was shot. A vehicle was also struck multiple times by gunfire.

Police haven’t identified the victim and say no further information is being released at this time.