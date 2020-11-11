Police investigating shooting of man on Youngstown’s south side

Police said the victim is a 21-year-old man who was shot in the shoulder

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man has been wounded in the 200 block of East Auburndale on Youngstown’s south side.

A police spokesman at the scene said the victim was shot in the home and was on the front porch when paramedics arrived. Officer Dorothy Johnson applied first aid until medics got there.

Police said the victim is a 21-year-old man who was shot in the shoulder. He does not live at the home.

The victim is presently in stable condition at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Police are looking for a suspect.

A witness at the scene had pants covered in blood. A city police officer gave him some spray and towels to try and clean the blood off his hands and jeans.