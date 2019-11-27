Police investigating shooting of 2 people in Sharon

Police think the two men were sitting in an SUV when they were shot Wednesday afternoon

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Police are investigating two shootings in two days after a pair of men were hurt Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of a Sharon apartment complex.

Police responded to the E. Connelly Boulevard complex just after 2 p.m. and found the two men and an SUV with Florida license plates damaged by gunfire.

Capt. Travis Martwinski said he believes both men were in the SUV when they were shot, but he was not 100% certain.

The driver’s side window of the SUV was shattered and there was also a large amount of blood on the driver’s door.

Police towed the SUV for evidence. Detectives were also at hospitals to interview both victims if they were able to talk.

One of the men was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown and the other victim was taken to Sharon Regional Medical Center.

On Tuesday, a man was hurt in a shooting about 10 a.m. in an apartment on Mesabi Street. Police have released little information on that case. There was a trail of evidence markers leading from the front porch to the sidewalk.

Martwinski said it is too soon to know if Wednesday’s shooting is related to the shooting on Mesabi Street, but he did say investigators would certainly check to see if there is a connection.

“We’re not going to rule out if it is connected.”