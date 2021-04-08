Police investigating shooting in Youngstown, looking for victim

Officers arrived at a home on Cambridge Avenue to find a car in a drive with gunfire damage to the front door

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating a shooting in the 700 block of Cambridge Avenue, but as of yet, they do not have a victim.

Officers were called about 1:50 p.m for a shooting but were initially given the wrong location.

They arrived at a home on Cambridge Avenue to find a car in a drive with gunfire damage to the front door and the passenger’s door wide open.

Police said they are not sure why the car pulled into that particular drive. They said they do not know if there is any connection between the person in the car and the home.

It appeared no one was home when police were there.