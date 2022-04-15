MASURY, Ohio (WBKBN) – Police are investigating the shooting of two people in Masury.

A man and woman in their 30s were found at a house on Syme Street with gunshot wounds.

They were reportedly in some type of domestic altercation, according to police.

A neighbor showed WKBN a video of the incident. It shows the man shooting the woman, who was sitting in a car outside, and then shooting himself.

They were taken to Sharon Regional Medical Center. We do not know their conditions at this time.

We have a crew on the scene and will update this report when additional information becomes available.