Police investigating shooting in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating a shooting in Boardman.

Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth said the victim was found Saturday afternoon near the old Pizza Hut on South Avenue.

The younger man, who hasn’t been identified yet, was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center. Police confirmed later Saturday afternoon that the victim is a 19-year-old-man, believed to be from Youngstown.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police confirmed that the man was pushed out of a car and left outside Xtreme Clean Auto Spa Car Wash, though they did not confirm if he was shot in or out of the car.

No arrests have been made yet.

Investigators are currently on the scene.

