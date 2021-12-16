Person of interest in Hubbard Twp. murder turns himself in

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) -A person of interest in a Hubbard Township murder has turned himself in to Youngstown Police Department.

Police have not confirmed the name of the person.

Police were called to Lewis-Seifert Road across from Stoneybrook Drive around 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

Hubbard Township Police Chief Greg Tarr confirmed that the victim is a woman.

Police have an area blocked off with two cars with doors open.

Chief Tarr confirmed that the location is on a gas well site. The chief also says that they have called in Ohio BCI and the Trumbull County Homicide Task Force to assist with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com