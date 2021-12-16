Person of interest in Hubbard Twp. murder turns himself in

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) -A person of interest in a Hubbard Township murder has turned himself in to Youngstown Police Department.

Police have not confirmed the name of the person.

Police were called to Lewis-Seifert Road across from Stoneybrook Drive around 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

Hubbard Township Police Chief Greg Tarr confirmed that the victim is a woman.

Police have an area blocked off with two cars with doors open.

Chief Tarr confirmed that the location is on a gas well site. The chief also says that they have called in Ohio BCI and the Trumbull County Homicide Task Force to assist with the investigation.