YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — There is a heavy police presence on the corner of Mahoning and Bella Vista avenues on the West Side.

There are eight police cars on the scene at Best Oil Gas Station and Drive Thru. Gas pumps are surrounded by crime scene tape.

Two vehicles inside the crime scene tape appear to be shot up.

According to Youngstown police, the shooting may have started somewhere else and ended at the gas station.

As far as police know, no one was shot.