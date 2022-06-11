WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating a shooting.

Dispatchers at the Trumbull County 911 Center confirmed that there was a shooting at the Stonegate Place Apartments. The apartment complex is located in the area of Tod Avenue and Robert Avenue NW.

Investigators were on the scene early Saturday morning, and crime scene tape was blocking off an area.

We are working to learn more information, including if anyone was hurt or arrested.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.