Youngstown neighbors awoken by sound of rollover crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Paramedics, police and firefighters are at rollover crash in Youngstown.

It happened on West Dewey Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The road is closed at the moment.

Police confirmed two people were in the car. One was taken to a local hospital, and the other ran from the area after the crash.

Witnesses say that they saw that man laying on the ground before he ran away.

The crash was apparently so loud that it woke neighbors up. One of these neighbors said this isn’t the first time that this has happened on the road while she’s lived there.

First Energy is on the scene to inspect power lines pulled down by the crash on West Dewey Avenue.

Police were seen removing a gun from the car.

First News is on the scene and will update you here as we learn new information.