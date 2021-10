BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Brookfield Police are investigating a rollover crash in Masury Wednesday morning.

Police say that the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. near Brightview Avenue.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Police said that some lanes were closed overnight because of a rollover crash. These areas have since been reopened.

First News was told by police that no one was injured.