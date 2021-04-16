Police investigating reported shooting of pizza delivery man in Liberty Township

"Some man almost lost his life over $15 and pizza. It's not even worth that," a co-worker said

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Liberty are investigating a late-night shooting.

It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of E. Montrose St.

Police had that area blocked off for most of the night as they searched.

A witness said the person shot was a pizza delivery driver and a co-worker drove the victim to the hospital.

“We kept asking him, ‘Where did it happen?’ He said it happened up here on Montrose. ‘On Montrose, I took a delivery, and they shot me and took all my stuff,'” said the co-worker, who wanted to remain anonymous. “Some man almost lost his life over $15 and pizza. It’s not even worth that.”

Police are not releasing any other details at this point. Investigators are expected to say more Friday morning.