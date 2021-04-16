Police investigating reported shooting of pizza delivery man in Liberty Township

Local News

"Some man almost lost his life over $15 and pizza. It's not even worth that," a co-worker said

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Liberty are investigating a late-night shooting.

It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of E. Montrose St.

Police had that area blocked off for most of the night as they searched.

A witness said the person shot was a pizza delivery driver and a co-worker drove the victim to the hospital.

“We kept asking him, ‘Where did it happen?’ He said it happened up here on Montrose. ‘On Montrose, I took a delivery, and they shot me and took all my stuff,'” said the co-worker, who wanted to remain anonymous. “Some man almost lost his life over $15 and pizza. It’s not even worth that.”

Police are not releasing any other details at this point. Investigators are expected to say more Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com