YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police are investigating after a homicide occurred on the North Side some time Friday night into Saturday morning.

According to YPD, the homicide happened near the intersection of Kensington and New York Avenues.

Police did not give details yet on the time or motive of the homicide and are not releasing the victim’s name until the family is contacted.

The is the ninth homicide in Youngstown this year. Last year there were 19 homicides in Youngstown.

