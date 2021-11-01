Police investigating Niles crash after vehicle hits front porch

NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- Police are currently investigating a crash Monday morning where a vehicle hit a front porch in Niles.

Officers say the vehicle hit a porch located on the 100 block of Hartzell Avenue. Officers were called there after 10:30 a.m.

Police say that they are looking for a Jeep Grand Cherokee with front end damage. Police say that the vehicle took off towards Robbins Avenue.

The homeowner said that he thought a tree fell. He said that the car wasn’t there when he made it outside.

Police are currently working to find out the details of the incident.

We will continue to provide the latest updates.