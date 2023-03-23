YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after several reports of gunfire throughout the city late Wednesday night.

The call came in to police just before 11 p.m. on reports of gunfire in the Cottage Grove area. Officers told us there were roughly 50-60 rounds fired. Police believe suspects in vehicles on Boston Avenue may have been shooting at each other.

At the same time, a house was reportedly hit by gunfire on Douglas Avenue. This is the same house that was believed to have gotten caught in crossfire and hit with over 30 bullets the night before.

There have also been reports of gunfire in multiple locations in Campbell around the same time.

Police are investigating if any of the gunfire reports are related.

As of yet, no injuries have been reported.

Stick with us as we gather more information on this developing story.