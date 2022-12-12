WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

It happened around 11:30 Saturday night. Police were called to the Trumbull Hospital emergency room.

According to a police report, a 58-year-old man was walking near Highland Avenue, SW and Fourth Street, SW when he heard a gunshot. Then, he fell to the ground.

The man was treated at the emergency room for a gunshot wound right above the knee. According to the report, he did not see who shot him.

Officers went back to the area where he was shot but were not able to locate a crime scene.