YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man has been shot in an SUV on Firnley Avenue between West Indianola and West Firnley avenues before 1 p.m. Monday.

The SUV also crashed into a tree. It is not clear if the man is the driver. He is being treated by paramedics.

According to police, a gun was recovered from the SUV.

There are 16 shell casings in the intersection at West Indianola and Firnley avenues.