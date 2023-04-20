NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The New Castle Police Department is investigating a shooting death.

According to a Facebook post by police, officers were called to a car accident on Wednesday around 2:42 a.m. at the intersection of Cascade Street and Butler Avenue.

When police arrived they found a car into a metal utility police on fire. They also found 42-year-old Lance Louis lying on the ground.

Louis was taken to the hospital where it was discovered he had been shot in the back. Attempts to revive him were made, but he died of his injuries.

Through investigating, officers were able to find out that Louis had been shot in front of a home on Adams Street while he was seated in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

Police say they do have a suspect. Leighton Weaver, 20, of Youngstown is being charged with criminal homicide, persons (felons) not to possess firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license and recklessly endangering another person.

Any person with information on this incident is asked to contact the NCPD Criminal Investigation Division at 724-3586 or tips can be left at www.newcastlepd.com.