Police investigating two fatal New Castle shootings from over weekend

NEW CASTLE, PA. (WKBN)- The New Castle City Police Department is investigating two shootings that left two people dead over the weekend.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the first one happened October 23, on North Liberty Street around 3:40 a.m.

Police were dispatched for shots fired and one vehicle rolled over with a person trapped inside and another vehicle on the road.

When they arrived, they found 31-year-old An-Tyne Johnson deceased in the rolled over vehicle.

Police learned that the driver of the other vehicle had been taken to Sharon Regional Hospital and then to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, according to the Facebook post.

One night later, on October 24, NCPD was dispatched to UPMC for a reported gunshot victim who was brought to the hospital. Responding officers learned that the victim, identified as Devon Thompson had died of his injuries.

NCPD says that the shooting occurred at the 400 block of Leasure Avenue.

The NCPD stated that they will release more information in reference to this case shortly.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact the NCPD at 724-656-3588 or tips can be left on their tip line at www.newcastlepd. com.