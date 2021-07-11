Police investigating fatal crash that left two dead, two injured in Ravenna

RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people are dead and two were transported to the hospital with injuries after a crash on SR-14 in Ravenna Sunday.

The crash happened just east of Rockwell Lake Road around 1:30 p.m. and SR-14 was closed for about three hours.

Brittany Spohn, 36, was driving eastbound and lost control of her car while going around a curve. She crashed into another car in the westbound lane and was pronounced dead at the scene. A male passenger was taken to University Hospital Ravenna with minor injuries.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His passenger Esther Smith, 81, died as a result of her injuries at University Hospital Ravenna.

The crash remains under investigation and the cause is still unknown.