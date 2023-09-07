YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people are dead and a third wounded after a shooting about 9 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Auburndale Avenue.

Lt. Mohammad Awad of the detective bureau said a man and woman were killed and another man was wounded.

That person was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center. His condition is unknown.

A child may have also been grazed by a bullet, Awad said.

Youngstown Police Captain Jason Simon says officers are dealing with a “critical incident.” He says detectives, the crime scene unit and the patrol division are working the scene.

Police have several houses on the street blocked off with crime scene tape.

Awad said all detectives are sure of so far is that there was not a drive-by shooting.

Tensions flared when police tried to search a house across the street from the crime scene. There was a loud sound of breaking glass and a man and woman yelled that police needed a warrant.

One officer could be heard saying, “I told you why, we don’t need a warrant.”

The man kept screaming, “My kids are in here!” while police tried to hold him back as they went inside.

It is not clear why police were inside the home or who broke the glass, although the people at the house claimed police broke it.

Youngstown now has 12 homicides for 2023. Last year, the city had 19 homicides.

Stick with us as we gather more information on this developing story.