BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police are investigating two catalytic converter thefts from the same business.

Police responded to DNM Auto on South Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

An employee of the business told police that they noticed a converter lying on the ground that was from a red Ford. After that, employees discovered that a converter was stolen from a silver Chevrolet.

The employee mentioned to police that a converter was stolen from a white Ford on May 3, but a police report wasn’t filed at the time.

The employee told police that that they believe that the thieves accessed the property from an adjacent business or cell phone towers on South Avenue.

Reports said that on May 6, surveillance video showed one person looking under a car in the lot after a dark-colored sedan pulled into the business. No converters were stolen at that time.

Anyone with information should contact Boardman Police Department.