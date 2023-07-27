SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — The New Castle post of the Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after several people reported their cars were broken into while parked at McConnells Mills on Monday.

According to reports, the first break-in happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday afternoon at McConnells Mills Park. When police came to the scene, they found a vehicle with its rear window broken, but found that nothing had been taken from inside.

Then, shortly before 9 p.m. the same day, police were called to the park again after the driver of a Jeep said their front window had been smashed, the report states. The Jeep’s owner said a small backpack purse had been taken from the car.

Police said they suspect the second break-in happened sometime between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Monday

Anyone with information is asked to reach Pennsylvania State Police New Castle at 724-598-2211