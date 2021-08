COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in that happened at Shaker Woods over the weekend.

Police were called to the Shaker Woods Festival grounds around 5 a.m. Sunday for a report of prowlers.

Police said there was a break-in at some point Saturday. Police worked with the owner to find a suspect.

The case is still under investigation. No other information is being released at this time.