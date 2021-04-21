Police investigating assault at Youngstown liquor store

Officers from Austintown and Youngstown are checking the area for the suspect’s car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police are investigating after the employee of a west side liquor store was assaulted by a customer Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to The Wine Cellar on the 100 block of N. Meridian Road about 10:45 a.m.

Detectives are on the scene and said the customer may have been someone known to the store.

Officers from Austintown and Youngstown are checking the area for the suspect’s car.

It is not clear how badly the employee was injured.

Nothing was taken, police said.