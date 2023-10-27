SMITH TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Smith Township police are investigating the “apparent” homicide of a Beloit area woman, according to a press release.

On Thursday around 3 p.m., officers and medical personnel were called to the 18000 block of Courtney Road in regards to a medical call.

When officers and crews arrived, the woman was found deceased. The woman was identified by police as 44-year-old Gena Wade.

The Mahoning County Homicide Task Force and BCI assisted at the scene.

Police said that the investigation is active and ongoing. More information will be provided when it is available.

Police are asking that anyone with information call 330-938-2807 and request to speak with lead investigator Lt. Steve McDaniel.