Police investigating after man shot on Youngstown’s south side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the arm early Wednesday afternoon on Youngstown’s south side.

Police answered a gunshot sensor call on East Florida Avenue about 12:30 p.m. and found a car damaged by gunfire.

A man was taken by private vehicle to an urgent care facility in Austintown before police arrived.

Detectives were questioning a witness who was seated in a cruiser.

Officers were clustered around a car parked in front of a home that had a bullet hole in the drivers side window.

The city has seen 16 people shot so far this year, five fatally. That matches the total from this time last year when 16 people were shot. There were eight homicides at this point last year.

98 people were shot in all of 2020.