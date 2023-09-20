HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Hubbard Police are investigating after vandalism was reported at Mattinat Park.

Officers responded to the park on Jones Street in the city Sept. 13 to take a report about the damage.

Someone inspecting the bathroom found a sink had been removed and smashed on the floor. The water line was also pulled through.

According to a police report, several middle or high school-aged children were spotted on surveillance video breaking into the locked restrooms.

The report noted one juvenile was also captured kicking in the vent screen on the outside of the building.