YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — No one was injured after an unmarked police cruiser was hit by gunfire early Saturday morning as two officers were investigating a large amount of gunfire on the East Side.

Reports said the two officers in the department’s Neighborhood Response Unit were northbound on Wilson Avenue about 3:30 a.m. after a large amount of gunfire broke out on several streets in the area.

Reports said the two officers were flagged down by a pair of women on South Pearl Street and when the officers backed up, more gunfire broke out and their cruiser was hit.

Reports did not say how many bullets hit the cruiser or how badly it was damaged.

Officers began to block off the area and also called out the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team to help seal off the area and collect evidence, reports said.

As officers were there, a car with four men inside tried to get out of the perimeter that was set up and was pulled over for having an expired registration, reports said.

Police searched the car and found three handguns inside plus a live .223-caliber round, reports said.

Gunshot residue tests were given to all four men and they were released pending an investigation, reports said.

Officers found several shell casings from .223-caliber and 7.62mm semiautomatic rifles, reports said.