YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mill Creek MetroParks Police Department is investigating a break-in at the golf course.

Two doors were smashed in the golf shop. A window was also shattered near the concession area.

Police on scene denied any comment.

The break-in is under investigation.

Lieutenant Jason Clark said in a statement, “At this time, it appears that property and cash were removed from various locations in the building. The total amounts and values are still being assessed.”

Anyone with any information should contact the Mill Creek MetroParks police at 330-744-3848.