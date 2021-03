It happened along US-224, in front of Presidential Square Plaza near South Avenue

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating after a crash involving two cars and a semi-truck that happened in Boardman Saturday evening.

It happened along US-224, in front of Presidential Square Plaza near South Avenue.

Officials say there’s no visible injuries, but first responders are checking those involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash hasn’t been determined.

Check back for updates on this developing story.