HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Police are working on a standoff scene involving an armed man in a Bolindale neighborhood Tuesday night.

Police were called to Highlawn Avenue Southeast in Bolindale around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, where Howland fire Chief James Pantalone says a man has barricaded him inside a home with several family members.

The suspect is armed.

Pantalone is urging the public to stay aware from the scene.

“We don’t need people swarming to the area. Certainly, the neighborhood is alive, and people are out, but we encourage people to get to a safe spot,” Pantalone said. “Stay inside your house. If you’re there, please don’t come swarming this way.”

Multiple emergency response crews –including the Mahoning County Emergency Management Mobile Command Post, the Mahoning County Crisis Response Team and armored rescue vehicles — are there while officials work on negotiating with the armed man.

At this time, it’s not known just how long the standoff will last, but Pantalone says the emergency response agencies are working to reach an agreement with the man inside the home.

Not far from there — Deforest Avenue near Niles Road SE was blocked for a crash involving three vehicles. Police said two unmarked police cars heading to the scene on Highlawn Avenue were involved. One hit a KIA head on. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital but will be OK.

Check back here for more information as it becomes available.