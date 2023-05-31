BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — According to police, a fight over a gun led to shots fired and an SUV being struck by gunfire late Wednesday evening.

Police were called to investigate shots fired in the area of Beechwood Drive and Southern Boulevard. There, they found bullet casings in the street. The road was blocked off with crime scene tape during the investigation.

A second scene, located at Maple Drive a mere two blocks away, is where police found an SUV with bullet holes in it.

According to police, the two scenes are connected. They say it started with a fight over a gun, which then led to someone in a car shooting at the SUV.

No person was hit by gunfire. Police say that at this time, there are no suspects.

TJ Renninger contributed to this report.

