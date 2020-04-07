Police investigate Warren’s second deadly shooting this week

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Darryl Van Jackson

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren detectives are investigating the city’s second deadly shooting this week, leaving some neighbors worried.

A 30-year old man was shot and killed in a flurry of gunfire on the city’s southeast side Monday night.

According to police, officers were called just before 11:30 p.m. to the area of Kenmore Ave. SE and Sussex Ave. SE.

“A car pulled up to our neighbor’s house and there was like 10 to 12 gunshots and then the car sped off,” a caller said to 911 dispatchers.

When officers arrived, they found Darryl Van Jackson in front of a house with multiple gunshot wounds.

Jackson was taken to St. Joseph Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It’s the city’s second murder in less than 31 hours, and the seventh overall this year.

“We’re petrified. I mean, I got up, jumped out of my bed and ran to look out the window and heard a lot of screaming, a lot of people coming out of their houses,” said a neighbor.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed so far.

Warren police also continue to investigate a fatal shooting that happened Sunday at the corner of Wick Street and Central Parkway. A man was killed in that shooting.